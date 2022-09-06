USD/CAD comes under fresh selling pressure on Tuesday amid the ongoing USD profit-taking slide. A sharp fall in crude oil prices undermines the loonie and helps limit deeper losses for the major.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD keeps the red on softer USD, downside remains cushioned amid sliding oil prices - September 6, 2022
- Plurilock’s Integra Networks Secures up to CAD$1.5 Million Line of Credit - September 6, 2022
- Apple Watch Pro design revealed in great CAD images - September 6, 2022