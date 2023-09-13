EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Key, short-term support is 1.3500 while resistance is 1.36 – Scotiabank - September 13, 2023
- Inovia announces $34-million CAD Discovery Fund for early-stage VCs - September 13, 2023
- USD/CAD treads waters above 1.3550 to retrace recent losses, US CPI eyed. - September 13, 2023