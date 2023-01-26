The Loonie eased following the Bank of Canada meeting. Economists at Commerzbank do not expect the CAD to see gains ahead. Inflation data to be decisive for the further CAD outlook “Inflation data is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Limited potential for a Loonie recovery medium-term – Commerzbank - January 26, 2023
- Nextech AR’s AI-Powered CAD to Poly Toggle3D Launches Major Technology Advancements - January 26, 2023
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp.: Nextech AR’s AI-Powered CAD to Poly Toggle3D Launches Major Technology Advancements - January 26, 2023