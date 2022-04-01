USD/CAD: Looine to strengthen further – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out the higher price of crude oil should encourage a stronger Canadian dollar. They see the USD/CAD trading at 1.2200 by the end of the third quarter and at 1.2000 by the …
