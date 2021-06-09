USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in a narrow weekly range. Bank of Canada left its monetary policy settings unchanged. US Dollar Index steadies above 90.00 ahead of CPI data. After dropping to a daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD looks to close little changed around 1.2100 as BoC keeps status quo
USD/CAD continues to fluctuate in a narrow weekly range. Bank of Canada left its monetary policy settings unchanged. US Dollar Index steadies above 90.00 ahead of CPI data. After dropping to a daily …