USD/CAD pares the recent losses around 1.3465 as it picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s pullback from a fortnight high during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair ignores the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD looks to regain 1.3500 despite firmer Oil price, Canada Retail Sales, Fed talks eyed - January 19, 2023
- CAD $12M Boost For Jamaica’s Justice System - January 19, 2023
- USD/CAD Exchange rate - January 19, 2023