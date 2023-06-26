USD/CAD is looking vulnerable above 1.3140 amid a risk-off mood. The USD Index has refreshed its day’s low at 102.64 as investors have digested consequences of higher interest rates by the Fed. Canada …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD looks weak above 1.3140 as USD Index refreshes day’s low - June 26, 2023
- Technical ‘game changer’ helps lift CAD to nine-month high - June 26, 2023
- The Importance of CAD/CAM skills in India’s gem and jewellery industry - June 26, 2023