However, if the 100 day MA is broken, be aware for buyers to turn to sellers.” On a fundamental level, analysts at Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) warn that the CAD’s gains may be related to short term month end …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie Continues to Climb; Approaches 100 Day Moving Average - March 30, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar hangs on to gains - March 30, 2023
- CAD In Automotive Market With New Statistical Report 2029 - March 30, 2023