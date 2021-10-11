The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart, hitting an 11-week high on Monday as rising crude oil prices due to an ongoing global energy crunch supported the commodity currency.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie Extends Gains as Crude Oil Prices Jump to Multi-Year Highs - October 11, 2021
- USD/CAD: Sustained move below 1.2450 to open up the 1.23 level – Scotiabank - October 11, 2021
- USD/CAD hangs near two-month lows, flat-lined above mid-1.2400s - October 11, 2021