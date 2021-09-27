USD/CAD: Loonie Extends Gains on Higher Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar extended gains against its U.S. counterpart, strengthening to a nearly two-week high on Monday as rising oil prices due to supply concerns supported the commodity currency.
