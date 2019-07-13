(MENAFN – Baystreet.ca) The Canadian dollar is grinding out gains.The currency is in demand on the back of narrowing interest rate differentials between Canada and the United States.U.S. Federal …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD – Loonie Gaining Slowly - July 12, 2019
- USD/CAD extends steady recovery from multi-month lows post-US PPI, still in the red - July 12, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: Bears take on fresh 2019 low, target full breakout below 38.2% Fibo - July 12, 2019