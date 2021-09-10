The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart for the second straight session on Friday after an upbeat August jobs report puts the Bank of Canada on track for another taper next month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie Gains After Solid Jobs Report Leaves BoC on Track to Taper - September 10, 2021
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Rebounds - September 10, 2021
- Breaking: Unemployment Rate in Canada declines to 7.1%, USD/CAD trades below 1.2600 - September 10, 2021