Details were somewhat mixed, with full-time employment up 123K, while hours worked rose just 0.3% and wage growth slipped to 2.7% YoY.” “Today’s report should place some added pressure on the BoC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie is beginning to look attractive – TDS - January 7, 2022
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Reversal Risks on the Horizon - January 7, 2022
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Rose on Strong Employment Data - January 7, 2022