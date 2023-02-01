The Canadian dollar continued to strengthen against its US counterpart today, both ahead of and following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hike rates by an expected 25 basis points. While the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie Rallies as Investors Digest Percieved Dovish Fed Tilt - February 1, 2023
- USD/CAD drops into key support with markets pricing in a pivot - February 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears ready to pounce depending on the Fed - February 1, 2023