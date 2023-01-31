Investors continue to bet on a cooling US economy and easing inflation will force the US Federal Reserve will temper its pace of aggressive rate hikes going forward, with the most recent impetus being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie Rallies on as Expected GDP, Cooling US Inflation; Pair Awaits Fed - January 31, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears move in and eye a break of critical support - January 31, 2023
- Eco Survey 2023: Caution ahead – CAD could widen further - January 31, 2023