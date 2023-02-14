Investing.com – The Canadian dollar retreated modestly against its US counterpart today following mixed US CPI data that drove volatility in equities as investors digested the impact of the data. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie Rangebound; Dollar Flat After Mixed US CPI - February 14, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO DJIA Hedged To CAD Index ETF down on Tuesday (ZDJ) - February 14, 2023
- USD/CAD stays firm at 1.3350 after US inflation data, ahead of US Retail Sales - February 14, 2023