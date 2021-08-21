The USD/CAD hit an eight-month high of 1.2948 today, up from Thursday’s close of 1.2826. The Canadian dollar lost about 1% in July – the second biggest monthly decline since September 2020 – and has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD Software Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth : Siemens PLM Software, Dassault Systemes, Autodesk - August 21, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Set to Post Worst Weekly Fall in 17 Months - August 21, 2021
- Updated CAD technology - August 20, 2021