Economists at the National Bank of Canada still expect the CAD to appreciate against the greenback. “The loonie is still down 3.9% despite a better performing economy, a current account surplus, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie to appreciate on the back of higher policy rate – NBF - September 12, 2022
- USD/CAD leans bearish towards 1.3000 on downbeat options market signals - September 12, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls could be about to make their moves, but bears are testing commitments - September 11, 2022