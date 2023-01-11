We believe a contracting Canadian economy and an end to Bank of Canada tightening could contribute to some underperformance by the Canadian Dollar over the short-to-medium term.” “We see the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie to be an underperformer among the G10 currencies over the medium-term – Wells Fargo - January 11, 2023
- RE Royalties declares CAD 0.01 dividend - January 11, 2023
- USD/CAD should continue to push lower, scope for gains is limited – Scotiabank - January 11, 2023