“Today’s data would have to surprise significantly on the upside to fuel the BoC rate expectations further. The Loonie is going to benefit at best moderately from that against USD as the market rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie to benefit at best moderately on significant Canadian GDP data surprise – Commerzbank - May 31, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Move beyond mid-1.3600s to set the stage for further gains - May 31, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bears again prods two-month-old hurdle near 1.3650 - May 31, 2023