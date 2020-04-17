According to analysts from Danske Bank, the USD/CAD pair will move to the downside over the next months. They forecast it will trade at 1.37 in six months (revised higher from 1.3 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Loonie to strengthen if economy improves – Danske Bank - April 17, 2020
- iPhone 12 Pro Max design fully revealed through leaked CAD renders - April 17, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Declines On Broad Market Optimism - April 17, 2020