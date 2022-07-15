USD/CAD: Loonie to weaken further on the back of intensifying fears over global growth outlook – MUFG

CAD will weaken further in the near-term on the back of intensifying fears over a sharper slowdown in global growth. After testing resistance at the 1.3000-level, the pair finally broke decisively …
