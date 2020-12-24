Nonetheless, loonie’s recovery is losing momentum and though economists at RBC Economics expect the Cadandian dollar to stay robust in the first half of 2021, the USD/CAD pair is set to recover toward …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD: Loonie’s momentum to run out by end-2021 – RBC - December 24, 2020
- CAD Software Market Procurement Report | Roadmap to Recovery for Businesses From the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | SpendEdge - December 24, 2020
- CAD to destroy useless ammunition, explosives at Mawna on Dec 27-Jan 21 - December 23, 2020