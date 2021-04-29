USD/CAD loses the key 1.2365 support, next stop at 1.2256/61 – Credit Suisse

The USD/CAD pair has seen a clear break below the 1.2365 low, further reinforcing the Credit Suisse analyst team’s bearish outlook. The next major support is at 1.2256/51. See: USD/CAD to extend its …
