US manufacturing data showed signs of slowing down; will the Fed slow its tightening pace? The USD/CAD pares some of Thursday’s losses after reaching a weekly high of around 1.2960s but retraced below …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Import duty on gold raised to 15% to check CAD - July 1, 2022
- USD/CAD marches steady around 1.2880, after US manufacturing data - July 1, 2022
- USD/CAD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trim Gains After the US ISM Data - July 1, 2022