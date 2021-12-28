USD/CAD meanders around 1.2800 amid thin-liquidity conditions as the end of the year approaches

Range-bound, though slightly tilted to the downside. The USD/CAD bounces off weekly lows trading at 1.2804 during the New York session at the time of writing. Financial markets are in a risk-on mood …
