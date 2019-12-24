USD/CAD logs in the four-day winning streak. Downbeat Canadian GDP, US-China political tussle and WTI pullback seem to favor the pair buyers. Year-end trading lull, absence of major catalysts will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Mildly bid amid WTI pullback, US-China jitters - December 23, 2019
- USD/CAD refreshes session tops, around 1.3170 post-US/Canadian data - December 23, 2019
- Canada: Real GDP contracted 0.1% in October, USD/CAD spiked to session top near 1.3170 - December 23, 2019