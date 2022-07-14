The bottom line for the CAD for us is that the BoC’s tightening should support the CAD broadly – particularly against the likes of the EUR, GBP and JPY where policy tightening will lag.” “Against the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: More CAD-favourable short-term yield spreads to reinforce the cap above 1.30 – Scotiabank - July 14, 2022
- CAD Likely To Deteriorate In FY23 On Costlier Import: Finmin Report - July 14, 2022
- India’s CAD may expand to 3% on account of costlier imports, tepid merchandise exports: FinMin Report - July 14, 2022