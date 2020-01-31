USD/CAD moves back closer to multi-week tops/200-DMA

USD/CAD gains positive traction for the third consecutive session on Friday. Bulls seemed unaffected by a subdued USD demand, recovering oil prices. Friday’s Canadian GDP print and US economic data …
