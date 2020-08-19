USD/CAD remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. A modest USD bounce, weaker crude oil prices helped limit any further losses. The focus remains firmly on the upcoming …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Banc Corp declares CAD 0.0534 dividend - August 19, 2020
- Dividend Select 15 declares CAD 0.05217 dividend - August 19, 2020
- USD/CAD moves little post-Canadian CPI, FOMC minutes awaited - August 19, 2020