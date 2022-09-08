In the opinion of economists at TD Securities, the near-term outlook will hinge on next week’s US inflation report. “The BoC hiked 75 bps, as expected, and noted that further rate hikes are coming.” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Near-term setup will hinge on next week’s US inflation report – TDS - September 8, 2022
- USD/CAD dribbles above 1.3100 as oil’s rebound battles cautious mood ahead of Fed’s Powell - September 7, 2022
- Closing Bell: Ishares Core S&P 500 ETF CAD Hdg ETF up on Wednesday (XSP) - September 7, 2022