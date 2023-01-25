Economists at Credit Suisse remain neutral on CAD ahead of today’s BoC rate decision, with a 1.3400 USD/CAD target and a 1.3140-1.3800 range for Q1. “We’ve adopted a neutral bias for Q1 with a 1.34 …
