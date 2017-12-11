USD/CAD neutral stance, but dangerously close to October high

Canadian macroeconomic calendar has little to offer this week. Higher oil prices failed to boost the CAD this Monday. The USD/CAD pair is trading little changed for a second consecutive day around the 1.2850 level, holding on to last week’s gains but …
