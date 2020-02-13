USD/CAD is reporting marginal gains, having hit a low of 1.3236 in the overnight trade. The CAD is struggling even though BOC’s Poloz said the economy is in a good place. Renewed coronavirus scare is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: No takers for Canadian dollar despite upbeat comments by BOC’s Poloz - February 12, 2020
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 11 Cls A Prf Unt (BROOF) Institutional Holdings - February 12, 2020
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 11 Cls A Prf Unt (BROOF) Option Chain - February 12, 2020