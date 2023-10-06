Economic Outlook and Summary Global markets were feeling frisky in the first half of September as Chinese authorities made another attempt at stimulating economic growth by cutting the Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – October 2023: FX Outlook - October 6, 2023
- Spy, womaniser, cad: the writer who created James Bond - October 6, 2023
- USD/CAD slides toward 1.3700 as Loonie soars on upbeat Canadian jobs report - October 6, 2023