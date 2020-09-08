The loonie pair marks the second day of run-up as market sentiment favors the US dollar index (DXY) ahead of the US and Canadian traders’ return from the extended weekend. Also strengthening the quote …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Off intraday high above 1.3100, return of US/Canadian traders eyed - September 8, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Grinds down near 1.3100 inside short-term triangle - September 7, 2020
- Global CAD Software Market 2020 Leading Competitors, Regional Trends and Growth Trends 2025 - September 7, 2020