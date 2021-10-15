The recent crossover of the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) by the 50-day SMA also came to signify a negative trend reversal in the market, though the prolonged decline is now creating questions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD on a slippery slope, 1.23 next in focus [Video] - October 15, 2021
- CAD extends gains, while yen slumps further - October 15, 2021
- USD/CAD set to edge lower towards the 1.22 level – Scotiabank - October 15, 2021