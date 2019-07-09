The US favor to Canadian structural steel pleases USD/CAD buyers ahead of second-tier housing data at home. Developments surrounding the US-China trade tension and comments from the Fed policymakers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil scandal - July 8, 2019
- USD/CAD: On the road to recovery despite WTI pullback - July 8, 2019
- Mission Ready Announces CAD $3.5 Million Private Placement - July 8, 2019