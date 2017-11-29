USD/CAD: OPEC Meeting & Canada’s Domestic Data Key Drivers This Week – Barclays

Barclays Capital FX Strategy Research discusses USD/CAD outlook this week and notes that the market will be watching the outcome of the OPEC meeting on November 30 along with Canada’s Q3 GDP and the November employment report which will be released on Friday.
