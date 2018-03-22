USD/CAD options market sheds CAD bearish bias

One-month 25 delta risk reversals drop to zero (neutral). Adds credence to the drop in the spot from 1.3125 to 1.2880. The USD/CAD one-month 25 delta risk reversals (CAD1MRR) gauge has dropped to zero vs. 0.10 CAD puts yesterday and 0.14 CAD puts seen on …
