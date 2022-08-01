USD/CAD is juggling around 1.2840 as investors await US and Canadian employment data. Subdued oil prices on weaker Caixin Manufacturing PMI weakened the Canadian dollar. The loonie region may show job …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD oscillates around 1.2840 ahead of employment data, oil struggles above $93.00 - August 1, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.2880 but bears are lurking - August 1, 2022
- USD/CAD rebounds from seven-week lows toward 1.2835 - August 1, 2022