Indecision over US recession, cautious mood ahead of the key data probe momentum traders. WTI remains pressured after reversing from one-week high, DXY struggles for clear directions. USD/CAD picks up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD oscillates around 1.5-month low near 1.2800, focus on US PCE inflation - July 28, 2022
- CAD CAM Dental Milling Market Size, Growth 2022-Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Demand, Opportunities and Forecast 2027 - July 28, 2022
- Hot deal alert: You can fly from round-trip the Lower Mainland to Dublin for $469 CAD - July 28, 2022