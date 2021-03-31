USD/CAD climbed to nearly three-week tops on Tuesday, albeit lacked any follow-through. Investors now turn cautious ahead of this week’s important events and key macro releases. The formation of an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Outlook: 1.2600 confluence holds the key for bulls ahead of key events/data
USD/CAD climbed to nearly three-week tops on Tuesday, albeit lacked any follow-through. Investors now turn cautious ahead of this week’s important events and key macro releases. The formation of an …