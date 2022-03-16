USD/CAD extended the previous day’s sharp retracement slide from the multi-day peak. Hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven USD and exerted pressure. The overnight slump in oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: 1.2700 holds the key for bulls ahead of Canadian CPI, US Retail Sales and FOMC - March 16, 2022
- USD/CAD: More weakness ahead as oil finds ground near $95.00 - March 16, 2022
- CAD, GBP, EMFX outperform, EUR up, oil prices slide - March 16, 2022