On the flip side, weakness back below the 1.3500 mark could attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 1.3460-1.3455 region, or the 200-day SMA. A convincing break below would make the USD/CAD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: 200-day SMA holds the key for bulls ahead of US NFP, Canadian Q2 GDP - September 1, 2023
- USD/CAD defends 1.3500 at fortnight low despite strong Oil price, focus on US NFP, Canada GDP - September 1, 2023
- USD/CAD drops below the 1.3500 mark, eyes on Canadian GDP, US NFP - August 31, 2023