The USD/CAD pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above the 1.3200 mark on Wednesday and witnessed a turnaround from the vicinity of the monthly peak. The slide of nearly 100 pips …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Ascending channel support holds the key for bulls ahead of Fed’s Powell - September 8, 2022
- USD/CAD: Near-term setup will hinge on next week’s US inflation report – TDS - September 8, 2022
- USD/CAD dribbles above 1.3100 as oil’s rebound battles cautious mood ahead of Fed’s Powell - September 7, 2022