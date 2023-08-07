The USD/CAD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band just below a two-month high touched on Friday. Spot prices trade around the 1.3375-1.3380 area heading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls await sustained strength beyond 100-day SMA hurdle near 1.3400 - August 7, 2023
- USD/CAD edges higher towards 1.3400 as US Dollar recovers ahead of US inflation, Oil price eases - August 7, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls need to make it through 100-day SMA hurdle near 1.3400 mark - August 7, 2023