USD/CAD rallied to over one-month tops on Tuesday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. The USD benefitted from expectations for a less dovish Fed and an uptick in the US bond yields. Bullish oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls looking to seize control, Canadian CPI/FOMC awaited
USD/CAD rallied to over one-month tops on Tuesday amid a strong pickup in the USD demand. The USD benefitted from expectations for a less dovish Fed and an uptick in the US bond yields. Bullish oil …