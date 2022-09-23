USD/CAD witnessed an intraday pullback from over a two-year high touched on Thursday. An uptick in oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a sharp USD fall. Hawkish Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls retain control near two-year high, ascending channel breakout in play - September 23, 2022
- USD/CAD: Loonie Weakens on RIsk-Off Sentiment; Fed, Russia Escalation Boost USD - September 22, 2022
- CAD in Electrical and Electronics Market Size, Sales, CAGR And Competition Data from 2022 To 2028 - September 22, 2022