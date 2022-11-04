The US dollar, on the other hand, stalls the post-FOMC strong rally amid some repositioning trade ahead of the closely-watched US NFP report and further contributes to driving flows away from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls still seem to have the upper hand, focus shifts to US/Canadian jobs data - November 4, 2022
- USD/CAD Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Yearly High - November 3, 2022
- Deal alert: Fly round-trip Abbotsford to Mexico with 4 nights hotel for only $480 CAD - November 3, 2022
Discussion about this post